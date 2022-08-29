Brazilian Paralympic Committee aiming for at least 70 medals at Paris 2024

The Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) has set a target of between 70 and 90 medals for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which should match their record tally from the 2016 and 2020 Games.

CPB President Mizael Conrado believes the nation can maintain a top-eight position on the medals table and could even better their record of 72 medals.

"The CPB's goal is to remain in the top eight of the general medal table, winning between 70 and 90 medals in Paris," said Conrado to Brazilian publication Globo.

"We will do our best to ensure that our athletes participate in the Games in the best possible way."

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Brazil won 22 golds, 20 silvers and 30 bronzes.

Around 250 athletes are expected to compete for Brazil at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Paris is set to hold the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

"Our goal is to have more women in the delegation, this is included in our strategic planning, and we work on a daily basis so that they can win more and more medals," added Conrado.

"We strongly believe in the increase in the percentage of women in the delegation."

He added that Brazil hopes to classify its wheelchair basketball and rugby teams, that missed out on the Paralympics.

The delegation are expected to go 12 days before the Games, which are scheduled to open on August 28 2024.