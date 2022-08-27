Date set for Paralympic Day with just over two years to go until Paris 2024

Paralympic Day is set to take place in Paris on October 8 later this year with athletes due to join in the celebrations in the French capital.

The event aims to give the public a taste of Paris 2024, raise excitement, encourage people to choose a sport that suits them and then join a club.

The goals come in line with initiatives taken by the Games' Organising Committee and other stakeholders to develop sport for people with impairments.

Paralympic Day will be free and open to the public and will include a day of athletic competition and an introduction to Para sport.

"On this day, the Paralympic athletes will take over Paris, as they will two years down the road," read a Paris 2024 statement.

A day to celebrate sports🏀🏐



Paralympic athletes featured prominently at @Paris2024's #OlympicDay celebration while its tens of thousands of participants got the opportunity to discover several Paralympic sports.#Paralympics #Sports #Paris2024 — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) June 27, 2022

"The event will be an opportunity for people to meet athletes, discover Para sports, and enjoy a wide range of cultural and sporting events.

Tomorrow marks two years until the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony.

The competition, set to take place from August 28 to September 8, is predicted to receive unprecedented media coverage while 3.4 million tickets will be available with half costing less than €25 (£21/$25).

Paris 2024 is set to be the first time that France has staged the Paralympic Games.