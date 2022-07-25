Paris 2024 vows to have "Games wide open" in slogan for Olympics and Paralympics

Ouvrons grand les Jeux, which translates to "Games wide open", has been revealed as the slogan for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

The Organising Committee for the Games released an announcement video for the slogan, which offered "an invitation to the world to come and experience a whole set of new emotions together".

The video includes a fusion of clips from the French capital of many of the sports and Para sports on the programme for Paris 2024, plus moments from the history of the Games.

Breaking, which is set to make its debut at the Olympics having been proposed by Paris 2024, features prominently in the video.

According to organisers, the Ouvrons grand les Jeux slogan aims to highlight gender equality in terms of athlete participation at Paris 2024, with 5,250 male and female competitors set to feature.

The release of the slogan comes as Paris 2024 prepares to mark two years until the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics tomorrow.

You are 1'30 min away from discovering the slogan of the #Paris2024 Olympic AND Paralympic Games.#RoadToParis2024 pic.twitter.com/ciLzX5DZqb — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) July 25, 2022

That city-centre Opening Ceremony is scheduled to take place on the Seine river and take in many iconic Paris landmarks.

"Between the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games: there is only one emblem and one slogan," Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet said.

"Between men and women: our Olympic Games will be those of parity.

"The power to write the greatest collective story of a whole generation, through everyone's contribution, by providing opportunities for everyone: all the territories, and all those who wish to join us."

The slogan for Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics was "United by Emotion", while Beijing 2022 used "Together for a Shared Future" as its official slogan.

When Paris held the Olympic Games in 1900 and 1924 there was no official slogan.