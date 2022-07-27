Main Press Centres at Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics to be moved from original locations

The Main Press Centres (MPC) at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics have been relocated from their planned site.

The decision taken by the Paris 2024 Board of Directors earlier this month was announced on the occasion of the first World Broadcasters Meeting.

Palais des Congrès at Porte Maillot replaces the initial site located at the Parc des Expositions du Bourget during the Olympic Games.

A competition venue in Seine-Saint-Denis is currently being considered during the Paralympics.

An official validation by the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee is expected to be confirmed in the autumn.

Paris 2024 organisers have shifted the planned location of the Main Press Centre during the Olympics to Porte Maillot ©Getty Images

However, the International Broadcast Centre (IBC), which hosts around 15,000 people between Olympic Broadcasting Services and the official broadcasters, including journalists and technical teams, has been confirmed at Parc des Expositions - Paris - Le Bourget (Seine-Saint-Denis) during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

One of the key elements in the decision to relocate the MPC, according to Paris 2024 International Communication and PR, was the desire to use existing infrastructures to reduce the cost of temporary facilities and time required to make the site available.

For the Paralympic Games, the use of a competition venue will allow the sharing of infrastructure and facilities for both the press and photographers.

The changes should ensure that press and photographers will be in close proximity to the network of Olympic lanes and public transport facilitating access to the various competition sites, it is claimed by Paris 2024.