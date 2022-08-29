The International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS) has partnered with the Organising Committee of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, providing Chile with technical assistance during the event next year.

ICSS' partners the United Nations (UN) Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), the UN Interregional Crime (UNICRI) and Justice Research Institute and the Organisation of American States are involved too.

A meeting was held between the Chile Olympic Committee, the national police service Carabineros de Chile, ICSS, security planners for Santiago 2023 and others.

During this, best practices were shared between parties, while future workshops and training were planned prior to the Games.

This partnership is part of the "Global Programme on Security of Major Sporting Events and the Promotion of Sport and its Values to Prevent Violent Extremism", launched by the UNOCT, the ICSS, the UNICRI and the UN Alliance of Civilisations.

International Centre for Sport Security will focus on counter-terrorism and extremism ©Getty Images

The programme aims to improve the protection of major sporting events through international cooperation and sustainable security approaches against counter-terrorism.

"This event is a unique and timely opportunity to start providing a range of technical assistance to Chile, the host country of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, through the transfer, adaptation, mobilisation and utilisation of skills, knowledge and technology in sport security and the use of sport to provide violent extremism," added Dale Sheehan, director of capacity building and executive education at the ICSS.

The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games are scheduled to take place from October 20 to November 5 2023.