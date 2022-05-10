The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics is due to meet for the second time, shortly after a 10-member delegation visited facilities across the South Korean province.

The meeting is expected begin tomorrow and explore organisers' latest vision for the event, with an estimated 100 people from the Organising Committee, IOC and other related bodies anticipated to participate in a video conference.

The Coordination Commission is chaired by Chinese official Zhang Hong.

Last month, an IOC delegation featuring Zhang travelled to ski resort Welli Hilli Park, the Gangneung Olympic Park and Athletes' Village, the High1 ski resort and the Alpensia Sports Park, which was a key Pyeongchang 2018 venue.

A meeting was also staged with Organising Committee President Shin Chang-Jae.

IOC President Thomas Bach recently held a 10-minute phone call with South Korea’s new leader Yoon Suk-yeol where Gangwon 2024 was a topic of discussion.

An IOC delegation visited ski resorts in the Gangwon region last month ©Getty Images

Yoon asserted that his Government will make efforts to develop South Korea into a culture, arts and sports powerhouse and asked for the support of the IOC to ensure it can successfully stage the next Youth Olympics, according to his spokesperson.

Yoon also expressed support for an IOC recommendation to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from international sport because of the war in Ukraine and discussed Seoul's staging of the Association of National Olympic Committees' General Assembly.

The Gangwon 2024 Organising Committee declared at the first Coordination Commission meeting that it has a vision of seeing the world's youth celebrate "peaceful coexistence and unity through sport".

At one point there was optimism that South Korea could organise the event alongside North Korea, but with relations between the two deteriorating once more that appears a remote possibility.

A resolution to promote the idea of this was submitted to the South Korean National Assembly in September of last year by former Olympic handball player Lim Oh-kyung.

An estimated 1,900 athletes from 70 countries are expected to attend Gnagwon 2024, scheduled between January 19 and February 1 in 2024.