A World Curling Academy Youth Camp is set to be staged in Lillehammer next month to aid nations in their preparation for Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Eight National Federations of the World Curling Federation (WCF) - Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Kenya, Latvia, Lithuania, Mongolia and Turkey - have been selected to send two male and two female athletes, as well as a coach to the camp in Norway and participants must be eligible to compete at the Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Forty-four member associations were invited to send applications in total.

The training camp, which is set to be held between August 14 and 20, has been designed to divide the teams into four groups based on their experience, with each group receiving a Norwegian youth coach to help their development on and off the ice.

Participants are anticipated to have the chance to take part in classroom sessions with educators from the Lillehammer Olympic Legacy Sports Centre and World Curling Academy.

Coaches may also receive guidance from other renowned colleagues on team development and competition preparation.

Other activities away from the ice includes physical sessions and a nutrition expert leading a lecture on their specialist topic.

The Kristins Hall hosted the curling events at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games ©Getty Images

The on-ice events are scheduled to be held in the Kristins Hall, which was constructed for the 1994 Olympic Winter Games and staged the curling tournament for the 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

The training camp has been organised in cooperation with the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Solidarity Programme.

"When the International Olympic Committee approached us about the Olympic Solidarity Youth Athlete Development Programme, we immediately thought of Lillehammer," Scott Arnold, the head of development at the WCF, said.

"Not only have they previously hosted a Youth Olympic Games, they also had the curling arena and facilities to host a world-class camp for athletes from World Curling Federation developing nations.

"We are excited to be partnering with the Lillehammer Olympic Legacy Sports Centre and the Norwegian Curing Association.

"The plans are to make this an annual event with the hope of assisting new and developing Member Associations with their training of youth curling athletes and coaches.

"We are very grateful for the International Olympic Committee’s guidance and the financial contributions to the camp through the Olympic Solidarity Programme."