Nigeria is holding World ParaVolley level one refereeing and coaching courses in Lagos, with officials from around Western Africa attending the week-long event.

Starting on Monday (August 22) and ending on Sunday (August 28), the event is being hosted by the Nigeria ParaVolley Federation (NPF), with coordination assistance from World ParaVolley and ParaVolley Africa who look to develop individuals in the region.

ParaVolley Africa has been represented at the event by its secretary general Oripa Mubika.

As well as coursework, a tournament is being offered for attendees who are also hailing from Ghana and Benin.

Coaches have worked directly with athletes on the course ©Nigeria ParaVolley Federation

There are 17 coaching participants in total - 11 men and six women - and 23 referee hopefuls, of which 11 are women and 12 are men.

Sierra Leone, Togo and Tunisia representatives were not able to attend due to logistical issues and COVID-19 restrictions.

World ParaVolley Coaches Commission member Mossad Elauity is the instructor for the coaching course; and Khalid Shanishah leads the refereeing course.

Robinson Tumwesigye is the course coordinator.