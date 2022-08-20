World ParaVolley President backs World Championships to have lasting impact on Sarajevo

World ParaVolley President Barry Couzner is expecting this year's Sitting Volleyball World Championships to make an impact in host city Sarajevo and "generate a lot of interest".

Couzner was among several high-level Organising Committee and World ParaVolley officials to be involved in a launch event at the Hills Hotel Arena in Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital.

"This event will also have an impact on the city and I believe we will generate a lot of interest," Couzner said.

"We believe that change starts with sports and that is why it is important to provide an opportunity for people with disabilities to participate in sports.

"And sitting volleyball provides that opportunity."

Competition is due to be staged between November 4 and 11.

Couzner also delivered praise for local preparations, suggesting that the conditions are "excellent".

Three-time champions Bosnia and Herzegovina are due to compete alongside Brazil, Canada, China, Croatia, Egypt, Germany, Japan, Kazakhstan, The Netherlands, Poland, Rwanda, Serbia, Ukraine and the United States in the men's event.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have won three men's sitting volleyball world titles ©Getty Images

Finland, Hungary, Italy and Slovenia join the hosts, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, Japan, The Netherlands, Rwanda, Serbia, Ukraine, and the US for the women's competition.

The 16 teams in each tournament mean the fields are twice as big as at the Paralympics.

Samir Avdic, Organising Committee President and the Minister of Culture and Sports for Sarajevo Canton, applauded local "top-notch organisers" for their capabilities.

"We believe that the Federation of Sitting Volleyball will succeed in its mission," Avdic continued.

"They have a team that always brought us a lot of joy and great awards.

"I am convinced that all the national teams that will compete in November will enjoy Sarajevo and will take with them good memories of the city of Sarajevo and the country of Bosnia and Herzegovina."