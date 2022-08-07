Six months before the Lake Placid 2023 International University Sports Federation (FISU) Winter World University Games are to begin, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has revealed the medals to be used which she described as "beautiful".

They were developed by academics and students at the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University.

The medals include a glass insert to represent the region’s history in glass technology.

"We’re excited to utilise the technology and expertise of Alfred University," Adirondack North Country Sports Council executive director Ashley Walden said.

"The glass insert is another demonstration of our commitment to hosting the most sustainable FISU Games to date, an integral part of our Save Winter initiative."

The stylised image of a collegiate athlete is the central motif of the medal ©Lake Placid 2023

The University’s Glass Innovation and Inamori School of Engineering used recycled glass from Potsdam, St. Lawrence County.

The emblem is meant to represent a symbolic collegiate athlete.

"In just six months, New York will welcome the world back to Lake Placid for the 2023 FISU Winter University Games," Governor Hochul said.

"These Games promise to be the best yet and a huge boon for the regional economy.

"I can’t wait to host athletes and audiences from around the world in our backyard."