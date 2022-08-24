Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) President Christopher Samuda has called for more sponsors to support the island's bid to send its largest and most representative team to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"Our aim is to ensure that at the Olympic Games, which is the pinnacle of all our sports, that we are well represented in at least 20 sports and therefore that is our goal for Paris 2024," Samuda said in comments reported by The Gleaner.

"Therefore we are investing and reinvesting in those sports to ensure that the athletes transition to the international stage."

Jamaica was first represented at the London 1948 Olympics, where Arthur Wint won 400 metres gold to become the country's first Olympic champion.

Although Jamaicans have taken part in 17 sports at the Olympics since that time, all but one medal has come from athletics.

The exception was David Weller's cycling bronze in the men’s time trial at the Moscow 1980 Games.

A JOA website page highlights how most of Jamaica's Olympic medals have come in athletics ©JOA

It was a trend repeated at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games where all Jamaican medals came in athletics except for a silver in netball.

"We always feel that our youth must be given options in sports because not everybody is an athlete in track and field, not everybody is a footballer or cricketer and therefore we have to find other sports in which they can participate in," Samuda insisted, per The Gleaner.

"The JOA has as one of its main objectives to ensure that we broaden and deepen our representation in 'non-traditional' sports on the international and regional stage."

It is hoped that corporate support can se that objective realised.

"We are inviting more corporate sponsors to come on board because it is doing the country a very good deed," Samuda added.

"We have been growing our revenue base by bringing corporate sponsors on board and we have been interesting corporate sponsors in supporting those sports because some of them are very expensive, for example fencing."

Jamaica's netball players won silver at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

In Tokyo, the majority of Jamaican competitors took part in athletics, though Jamaica was also represented by gymnast Danusia Francis, super-heavyweight boxer Ricardo Brown, women's middleweight judoka Ebony Drysdale-Daley, plus in the pool by diver Yona Knight-Wisdom and swimmers Keanan Dols and Alia Atkinson.

Jamaica's four gold medals all came in athletics.

Jamaica was the first Caribbean nation to send a bobsleigh team to the Winter Olympics in 1988.

In 2018, Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell were the first women's crew and Anthony Watson competed in skeleton.

On snow. Errol Kerr has also competed in ski cross and at Beijing 2022 Benjamin Alexander skied giant slalom.

Corporate business executive Ian Kelly has already bee appointed Chef de Mission for Jamaica at the Pars 2024 Olympics.