Jamaica Chef de Mission looks to breakthrough athletes with likes of Fraser-Pryce absent from Birmingham 2022

Jamaica's Chef de Mission for Birmingham 2022 believes the impending Commonwealth Games can be a springboard for the country's up and coming athletics stars.

The Caribbean sprinting powerhouse has not named a full strength track and field squad as the World Championships in Eugene only ended on Sunday (July 24).

Triple Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won an incredible fifth women's 100 metres title at the World Championships at the event in Oregon, is among those who will be absent.

World silver medal winning hurdler Britany Anderson will also not compete in England.

But Jamaica's 47-strong athletics squad, named before tomorrow's Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony here, does include Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won the 100m and 200m double at both the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Shericka Jackson, the world 200m champion in Eugene, has also been named alongside Olympic relay champions Remona Burchell and Natasha Morrison.

The Tokyo winner in the men's 110m hurdles, Hansle Parchment, is also on the list, as well as world triple jump silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts.

Whether all of these make it to the start-line in Birmingham, given the close proximity of the event to the World Championships, remains to be seen.

Other countries have been hit by athletics withdrawals for this reason, including Canada who have lost Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse.

"Some of those top athletes won't be there," said Jamaica's Chef de Mission Rudolph Speid to insidethegames.

"But we'll definitely have good enough replacements.

"I think it happens to all the countries when the athletes compete at the Diamond League, the World Championships...

Elaine Thompson-Herah has been named in Jamaica's team ©Getty Images

"It's a factor, and I'm sure they don't want to get injured.

"They are running on the circuit and they are doing a lot of races.

"Some of the top, top athletes will not participate."

Speid will be in charge of around 110 athletes in Birmingham in all, with Jamaica competing in 18 sports.

He said he was looking forward to some breakthrough names leaving their mark on the athletics track.

"Some of these athletes would not normally get a chance to represent Jamaica, at the likes of the Olympics and World Championships," he said.

"This is one of the events that they look forward to as a springboard to get into the limelight.

"Normally we have breakout athletes and I expect the same here."

