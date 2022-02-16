The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) has made a number of Chef de Mission appointments for major events - including the next two editions of the Olympic Games.

Corporate business executive Ian Kelly will take on the role for Paris 2024, with businessman and sports administrator Gregory Moore appointed for Milan-Cortina 2026.

Other appointments include Rudolph Speid as Chef de Mission for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, and Nicole Grant Brown for the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago.

Karen Anderson, who has represented Jamaica in both squash and shooting, will be Chef de Mission at the 2022 Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe, while Jamaica Basketball Association head Paulton Gordon will take the position for the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador.

The appointments, including two women, are said to represent a broad group of people.

"The JOA will continue to not only professionalise the management of the Games under our remit, but will continue to provide opportunities for our members to participate in the space and to make meaningful contributions to the Jamaican sporting arena," said JOA general secretary Ryan Foster, according to the Jamaica Observer.

"We believe in providing an avenue for all as sport does not reside with one person or association but we all have our own contribution to make.

"The naming of the Chefs de Mission for the various Games is a broad representation of what we have articulated in our 'Sport for All' campaign.

Gregory Moore has been appointed as Jamaica's Chef de Mission for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

"We see the Games as a critical part in the self-actualisation of many in their quest for greatness but it is also one facet of how the JOA continues to support the growth and development of sport in Jamaica."

Kelly will bring his "corporate expertise but also his his knowledge of managing sport teams" to the Paris 2024 role, the JOA said.

Moore is the President of the Jamaica Esports Initiative.

"I am honoured to have been appointed Chef de Mission to the next staging of the Winter Olympics in Italy in 2026," he said to the Jamaica Observer.

"With this appointment, I intend to have the same approach because sports are a business and if you don't treat it as such you won't be able to facilitate expansion and I believe the JOA has shown that over the last few years, taking that business-structured approach.

"I know that the primary role is to ensure the welfare and the well-being of the team, so that will definitely come first, but I will be seeking opportunities for co-working and creating synergies between international entities and our local entities because that is what is going to create more synergies in Jamaica between federations, between organisations.

"I am just going to play my role, focus on the team and try to see where opportunities will come up for us to form some relationships to create synergies."