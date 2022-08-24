The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has formally recognised the Combat Australia National Performance Centre in Melbourne as an Olympic Training Centre.

It is the 11th facility in the country with the Olympic Training Centre status, which recognises the role that these locations play in preparing athletes to compete at the Olympic Games.

"The AOC is thrilled to recognise the Combat Australia National Performance Centre as an official Olympic Training Centre," said AOC chief executive Matt Carroll.

"Our member sports Australian Taekwondo and Judo Australia prepare and develop athletes from the community level to the world's biggest sporting stage.

"This designation acknowledges the vital role of world-class facilities in helping athletes achieve their Olympic dreams.

"With less than two years until the Paris Games, the current squad of judokas and taekwondo athletes will be pouring their time, energy and heart into their training at this centre.

"It's exciting to know there are juniors on the pathway, who will be able to train here in an official Olympic training centre, chasing their own dream of competing at a home Games in 2032."

The Combat Australia National Performance Centre will help the country's judo and taekwondo athletes prepare for Paris 2024 ©AOC

The Albert Park base hosts Australia's best judo and taekwondo athletes and features extensive training equipment, plus a cutting-edge analysis system that includes overhead cameras and video loop systems.

It is said to enable in-the-moment observation, assessment and analysis by coaches and athletes.

"The Olympic Games is the place to be for every athlete and having the Olympic rings on the wall is a reminder to reach new levels, to train harder, better and smarter to achieve our goals," said taekwondo player Stacey Hymer, who competed at Tokyo 2020 for Australia.

"The centre allows me to interact with quality athletes and sets the scene for a professional environment.

"It's my place of enjoyment and free exploration where I feel comfortable to push myself and test myself each and every day."

The Australian taekwondo and judo teams will use the facility to train for Paris 2024, where they are looking to build upon the two all-time medals won in each sport at the Olympics by Australia.