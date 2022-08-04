The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) is saddened by the passing of its former Executive Committee member Doug Donoghue.

Donoghue was also the director and life member of Rowing Australia.

Under him, Australia’s rowing programme developed greatly and won six medals at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games.

AOC President Ian Chesterman acknowledged Donoghue’s contribution to AOC over the years. many decades of service.

Doug Donoghue was the director and life member of Rowing Australia ©Getty Images

"He was fundamental in the management and growth of our Australian Olympic Foundation that will provide a lastingly legacy for Australian athletes," Chesterman said.

"He played a pivotal role on the Executive and I personally learnt a great deal from Doug when I served alongside him when I first joined the Executive.

"Doug was a kind and loyal man who gave so much to the Olympic movement in this country, as well as his beloved sport of rowing.

"We are all saddened by the news of his passing and he will be greatly missed."