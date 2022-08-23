Sprint legend Usain Bolt is hoping to trademark a logo of his famous celebration and the retired Jamaican has filed a patent at the United States Patent and Trademark Office last week.

The eight-time Olympic champion has submitted an image that depicts the signature 'Lightning Bolt' pose, where he leans back with one arm bent and the other pointed towards the sky.

The 100 metres and 200m world record holder is planning to use the image on multiple items including clothing, jewellery, shoes, restaurants and sports bars.

According to the filing, the logo resembles "the silhouette of a man in a distinctive pose, with one arm bent and pointing to the head, and the other arm raised and pointing upward".

The 36-year-old retired from athletics after the 2017 World Championships in London and is still the fastest man in history.

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has many products with the registered CR7 logo ©Getty Images

"Given that Bolt is now retired from racing, it makes sense that he would look to expand his business empire," Josh Gerben, a Washington DC-based trademark lawyer, was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"The silhouette of his victory pose is recognised around the world.

"This trademark registration would enable him to offer the items listed in the application himself or license the right to use the trademark to third parties."

Plenty of star athletes have their own logos and image rights with the RF of Roger Federer and the CR7 of Cristiano Ronaldo being some of the most popular ones.

Nike's registration of the silhouette of basketball legend Michael Jordan is a global favourite.