International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons visited South Korea to attend the opening of the first legacy venue of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.

The Buk-gu Bandabi Sports Center, which is the first among 150 Bandabi Sports Center construction projects, opened last Thursday (August 18) in Gwangju.

"It is a truly remarkable decision to build 150 Bandabi Sports Centers, closely related to daily life, as a legacy project of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games," Parsons said.

"We look forward to making a remarkable difference in the community."

The Bandabi Sports Center is part of the 'Paralympic Legacy' project in South Korea and is an integrated sports facility designed to accommodate athletes with disabilities.

"We will actively support the Bandabi Sports Center in Buk-gu, Gwangju to become a base for local physical education and to become an operating model for all Bandabi Sports Centers in the future," Jung Jin-owan, President of the Korea Paralympic Committee (KPC), said.

IPC President Andrew Parsons praised South Korea's efforts to strengthen Paralympic sports in the country ©Getty Images

"We will do our best to create a happy sports environment for people with disabilities in Korea where the disabilities we have are no longer obstacles."

Parsons also met with South Korea’s PyeongChang 2018 Chef de Mission Bae Dong-hyun at the Balios Equestrian Club in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.

Since 2017, the equestrian venue has been providing rehabilitation riding class for people with disabilities.

The IPC President vowed to help Jin-owan and Dong-hyun to further develop Para sports in the country.

"It is fantastic to be in Korea and see some of the legacies of the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games," Parsons said.

"In Korea, Para sports are developing not only because of the government but also entrepreneurs like Mr. Bae, who are paying attention to social values.

"We are grateful for the active support of Mr. Bae to grow the impact of the Paralympic Movement in Korea."