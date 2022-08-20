Germany win two canoe sprint golds on weather-disrupted day at Munich 2022

A thunderstorm postponed the last three medal races on the second day of canoe sprint finals at the Munich 2022 European Championships, but hosts Germany added two golds to their haul in the events that took place.

Germany won four of the 10 finals yesterday at the Olympic Regatta Centre, but success was more widely spread today, with athletes from eight nations topping the podium.

The host nation are Olympic champions in the men's K4 500 metres, and successfully defended their European title through Max Rendschmidt, Tom Liebscher, Jacob Schopf and Max Lemke.

They recorded a time of 1min 20.282sec, beating Slovakia's Samuel Baláž, Denis Myšák, Csaba Zalka and Adam Botek by 0.595sec and France's Guillaume Burger, Maxime Beaumont, Quilian Koch and Guillaume Le Floch by 0.620.

Sebastian Brendel later outsprinted Hungary's Balázs Adolf in the men's C1 5,000m final to clinch his 15th European Championships gold medal for Germany in 22:50.803, beating Adolf by 1.881.

Carlo Tacchini of Italy rounded off the podium in 23:13.346.

World champion Cătălin Chirilă of Romania was the first winner of the day, triumphing in the men's C1 1,000m in 3:49.681 to edge out Czech Republic's defending champion Martin Fuksa by 0.351.

Tacchini also medalled in the shorter distance single race, clocking 3:51.637.

As he did at the World Championships earlier this month and the European Championships last year, Hungary's Olympic champion Bálint Kopasz beat Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Fernando Pimenta of Portugal to the men's K1 1,000m title.

Kopasz finished in 3:29.898, followed by Pimenta in 3:31.964 and Belgium's Artuur Peters in 3:32.401.

Karolina Naja and Anna Pulawska of Poland clinched an impressive victory in the women's K2 500m, notching a time of 1:41.418 to beat the 1:42.230 effort from Belgium's Hermien Peters and Lize Broekx.

Paulina Paszek and Jule Hake provided a bronze for Germany in 1:42.702.

Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Chetverikova were also impressive in winning the women's C2 500m by more than one second, clocking 1:57.672 to the 1:58.924 of Hungary's Giada Bragato and Bianka Nagy.

Poland's Sylvia Szczerbinska and Julia Walczak completed the top three in 1:59.572.

Olympic bronze medallist Emma Jørgensen of Denmark defended her women's K1 200m crown in 39.848, Slovenia's Anja Ostemann 0.213 slower in second and Poland's Marta Walczykiewicz 0.286 off the pace in third.

Due to a storm warning in Munich, the remaining canoe sprint competitions for today, 20 Aug have been postponed to tomorrow. #Munich2022

______



Aufgrund einer Unwetterwarnung werden die restlichen Kanu-Rennsport Wettkämpfe von heute, den 20.08.2022, auf morgen verschoben. pic.twitter.com/junGupm17s — Munich2022 (@ECMunich2022) August 20, 2022

The men's C1 200m was won by Henrikas Žustautas of Lithuania, who triumphed in the final by just 0.062 over Spain's Pablo Graña with his time of 39.832.

Poland's Oleksii Koliadych was third in 40.166.

Italy's Manfredi Rizza and Andrea Di Liberto made it back-to-back men's K2 200m European titles in the day's other final, notching 31.662 to pip Poland's Jakub Stepun and Bartosz Grabowski to gold by 0.011.

Lithuania's Artūras Seja and Ignas Navakauskas were only 0.05 further back in third.

The men's K1, and women's C1 and K1 races over 5,000m were postponed until tomorrow due to the thunderstorm in Munich.

Six Para canoe and 15 canoe sprint finals are now on the schedule for the final day of the European Championships.