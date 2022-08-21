Netflix has partnered with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to create The Redeem Team, a new documentary focusing on the United States’ men’s basketball team winning gold at Beijing 2008.

The film, due to be released on the streaming service on October 7, will be the first time the IOC has produced a film exclusively for a global streaming service.

It will follow the journey of the Americans attempting to reclaim the Olympic gold medal following their third-place disappointment four years earlier in Athens.

The Redeem Team is due to include unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material as well as new interviews with members of the winning team, such as LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, head coach Mike Krzyzewski and Chris Paul.

The documentary is directed by Jon Weinbach, while Greg Groggel and Diego Hurtado De Mendozaare are credited as producers.

Frank Marshall, Mike Tollin, Weinbach, Wade, Mark Parkman, Mary Byrne and Yiannis Exarchos are named as executive producers alongside James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron of the Uninterrupted medal company.

"The Redeem Team represents the very best of what the Olympics are all about," said Mark Parkman, the general manager of the Olympic Channel Services.

"This film will bring viewers directly inside that team and the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 by showcasing the personality and dynamics of a special group of superstars who came together as one to reclaim basketball supremacy on the biggest stage in sports."

Bryant, who captained the side in China, was among the iconic team that also included Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Chris Bosh, Jason Kid, Carlos Boozer, Deron Williams, Michael Redd and Tayshaun Prince.

Wade and Bryant were only National Basketball Association (NBA) champions at the time, while James, Howard, Bosh, Kid and Boozer were All-Stars in the American league.

"In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends and future teammates," Wade said.

"Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball!

"I'm excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team - The Redeem Team!"