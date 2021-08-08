The United States captured their seventh straight Olympic women’s basketball title and ninth overall with a commanding 90-75 win over Japan at Tokyo 2020 here.

There was no stopping the US who quickly asserted their dominance against the host nation and continued to turn the screw in a ruthless display.

Brittney Griner was the star of the show for the US as the powerful centre rattled in 30 points and made her presence felt in defence as well.

Breanna Stewart racked up a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while A’ja Wilson was the next highest scorer with 19 points.

Maki Takada and Nako Motohashi notched 17 and 16 points respectively as Japan battled hard and secured their first Olympic basketball medal in their history with silver.

But the gold went to the US who have topped the podium in the event at every Games since Atlanta 1996.

Sue Bird scored the opening points of the game before Wilson, Griner and Diana Taurasi got off the mark to give the US an early 8-2 lead.

Griner was strong at both ends of the court as she blocked a shot before scoring a two-pointer from outside the paint.

Finding life difficult to string passes together in the final third, Japan opted to shoot from distance and it paid off.

Motohashi landed back-to-back two triples and Takada grabbed another to reduce the deficit to 20-14 only for Stewart to respond with a three-pointer of her own at the end of the first quarter.

US star Brittney Griner scored 30 points in a dominant display ©Getty Images

Taurasi converted two of her three shots from the free-throw line before Wilson struck to give her team a 36-29 advantage.

The US continued to dominate in defence and attack in the second quarter, with Griner scoring to bring up the half century.

With four seconds left of the first half, Japan's Himawari Akaho scored a triple to cut the deficit to 50-39 at half time.

Rui Machida then struck first after the break before Takada added another basket as Japan tried to launch a comeback.

But Griner was proving too difficult for the Japanese players to defend as she converted two two-pointers.

Japan were also struggling with their discipline as Wilson and Stewart both profited from free-throw opportunities to give their side a 63-45 lead.

The hosts were refusing to go down without a fight as Evelyn Mawuli responded with a three-pointer before Motohashi scored from inside the paint and Takada bagged two from the free-throw line.

The US had the final say in the third quarter, with Griner scoring to give her team a 75-56 advantage before she added two more after the short interval.

Chelsea Gray was tying the Japanese defence in knots as she weaved her way up the court before Bird struck.

Ariel Atkins helped herself to a couple of points with two free-throws as the US hit the 90-point mark late on.

Saori Miyazaki and Monica Okoye converted from the free-throw line before Mawule scored but it was too little too late for Japan as they had to settle for silver.

France claimed the bronze medal following a 91-76 victory over Serbia.

