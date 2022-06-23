US basketball coach Kerr wants Curry to join him at Paris 2024

American Olympic men's basketball team head coach Steve Kerr is already lobbying for Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry to join him at Paris 2024.

Kerr also coaches the Warriors, who earlier this month won a fourth National Basketball Association (NBA) title in eight years.

Curry was named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the first time.

Asked afterwards whether winning Finals MVP meant Curry had added something to his résumé which had been missing, Kerr light-heartedly replied that Curry was missing "an Olympic gold medal".

"I think he really needs to concentrate on making the 2024 Olympic team," Kerr added.

Curry referenced the comment several days later on the Warriors' victory parade, but stopped short of committing to playing at the Olympics.

"I'm not good yet 'cause I got to go play for coach Kerr in '24 in Paris," Curry said.

"That wasn't a 'I'm gonna do it', that was just what he said."

The American men's basketball team won gold at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

The United States men's basketball team has won the last four Olympic gold medals.

Curry is yet to play at an Olympic Games, however, opting out of consideration for Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

The 34-year-old is a two-time International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup winner.

Where basketball will be played at Paris 2024 remains uncertain.

Paris 2024 organisers have struggled to find a suitable venue to hold the some early fixtures following members of France’s team criticising Hall Six of the Arena Paris Sud, which was the initial site for the preliminary round but has since been dropped.

The Pierre-Mauroy Stadium in Lille is a contender to host these matches, but FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis has claimed NBA stars could skip Paris 2024 if basketball was not played in the French capital.