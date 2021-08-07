United States secured their fourth consecutive men’s Olympic basketball title after seeing off the challenge of a resilient France here today.

The US team had headed into the tournament with a challenging build-up, after exhibition loses to Nigeria and Australia, as well as late injury and COVID-19 related withdrawals from the squad.

An 83-76 group stage loss to France seemed to suggest America's supremacy at the Olympics could be threatened, but knockout stage wins over Spain and Australia took the US back to another gold medal match.

France, dramatic 90-89 semi-final winners against Slovenia, provided a strong test again.

The French team, led by National Basketball Association stars Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier, took the lead early in the first quarter of the gold medal match.

Kevin Durant proved instrumental for the US as he sought to equal Camelo Anthony’s record of three men’s Olympic basketball gold medals.

The London 2012 and Rio 2016 gold medallist scored 21 points in the first half to give his team a 44-29 lead at the interval.

America's top point scorer at the tournament moved onto 27 for the match as France found themselves facing a 10-point deficit late in the third quarter.

Kevin Durant equalled Camelo Anthony’s record of three men’s Olympic basketball gold medals ©Getty Images

France outscored the defending champions in the final quarter to reduce the arrears to three points with 10 seconds remaining of the contest.

Two free throws from Durant made the match safe as the US sealed an 87-82 triumph and a 16th men’s Olympic basketball gold medal.

Durant and Jason Tatum led the scoring for the US with 29 and 19 points respectively

Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard both contributed 11 points for the team, led by legendary five-time NBA Championship winning coach Gregg Popovich.

The men’s gold medal match was broadcast in the late evening in the US, with the finale of the competition held prior to the bronze medal match.

Australia and Slovenia will hope to bounce back from their semi-final defeats to secure places on the podium.

The women’s bronze medal match will also take place today.

France and Serbia will go head-to-head to secure a podium finish.

Hosts Japan face the US in the women’s gold medal match tomorrow.

More follows