FISU signs Memorandums of Understanding with member associations from Brazil and Russia for Healthy Campus programme

The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National University Sports Federations (NUSFs) of Brazil and the Russian Federation to promote the international governing body’s Healthy Campus programme.

FISU’s Healthy Campus programme launched in 2020, aiming to improve the health and well-being of students and others on campus and promoting collaboration between, and certifying universities.

It currently features 75 universities from 29 countries, and as part of the MOU, FISU pledges to provide support with activities and training sessions for NUSF staff, as well as offering financial support including a 50 per cent discount on fees for each university taking part in the programme for its second year.

The NUSFs commit to promoting the programme and offering support to institutions at national level.

The International Federation also pledges to meet at least annually with its member associations to discuss and if necessary make changes to the programme.

The MoUs with the Brazilian Confederation of University Sports and the Russian Student Sport Union were signed in Switzerland, with heads of delegations for December’s Winter Universiade visiting the country to learn more about preparations for the event in Lucerne.

Brazil has five universities included in the Healthy Campus programme while Russia has four.

The South American country hosted the third edition of the Summer Universiade in Porto Alegre in 1963.

The Soviet Union hosted it in 1973 in Moscow, and Russia has hosted both the Summer and Winter editions in recent years at Kazan 2013 and Krasnoyarsk 2019 respectively.

It will also host what will then be known as the Summer World University Games in Yekaterinburg in 2023.

The MoUs follow previous agreements signed with the NUSFs of Estonia, Switzerland and Italy, who all have institutions featuring in the Healthy Campus programme.

FISU says it is also reaching out to other countries who have registered universities in the programme.