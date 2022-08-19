Morocco are without a manger fewer than 100 days before the FIFA World Cup is due to start in Qatar.

Vahid Halilhodžić has been sacked by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), marking the third time the Bosnian has qualified a side for the World Cup but been relieved of his duties before the tournament.

The FRMF blamed "differences and divergent visions" between its leadership and Halilhodžić on how to prepare for the World Cup for his sacking.

It also follows an underwhelming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in which Morocco were knocked out in the quarter-finals earlier this year.

Halilhodžić previously qualified Ivory Coast for the 2010 World Cup and Japan for 2018, but was sacked before both tournaments.

Now 69, Halilhodžić did manage Algeria at the 2014 World Cup, when the the Fennec Foxes reached the last 16 and took eventual winners Germany to extra time, losing 2-1.

Morocco have qualified for a second FFA World Cup in succession ©Getty Images

Italian tactician Walter Mazzarri - who has managed clubs including Cagliari, Napoli, Inter Milan and Watford but never before a national team - is reported to be in discussions with the FRMF.

Morocco qualified for the 2018 World Cup as well, but exited at the group stage, picking up a solitary point in a 2-2 draw with Spain.

It was the Atlas Lions' first World Cup appearance this millennium.

Belgium, Canada and Croatia have been drawn alongside Morocco in Group F at this year's tournament.