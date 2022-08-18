Afghan flagbearer from Tokyo 2020 grateful to AOC after relocation to Australia

Afghanistan's flag bearer at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has thanked the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) for helping her relocate to the country and vowed to carry on and compete at Paris 2024.

"It's been a journey for me but I am very happy to be here," sprinter Kimia Yousofi said.

"I am essentially starting a new life here."

A year ago, she led in a team of four Afghan athletes in Tokyo and set a new personal best of 13.29sec in her 100 metres heat.

"That was one of the greatest moments of my life, I was so happy that I could be there and represent the country," Yousofi said.

Only two weeks later, the Taliban seized control of Kabul again and many female athletes were forced to flee the country.

Yousofi had previously been forced to escape her homeland with her parents in 1996 when the Taliban first came to power.

Kimia Yousofi, left, was one of Afghanistan's flagbearers at the Opening Ceremony in Tokyo last year ©Getty Images

She arrived in Australia this week as one of a group of five Afghan families who were allowed to travel as a result of campaigning by the AOC.

She was accompanied by her mother and one of her brothers but two other brothers have yet to be granted visas.

"My two brothers do not have visas but I am hoping that the Australian Government will grant them and then my family will be complete," Yousofi said.

Her journey had been made possible after relatives in the United States contacted the then AOC President John Coates, asking for assistance in obtaining a humanitarian visa.

AOC chief executive Matt Carroll had campaigned with government agencies to secure her passage.

"Thank you to the Government of Australia and the Australian Olympic Committee and everyone for helping to get my family here," Yousofi said.

"I am going to be training very hard and it would be exciting to go to Paris, I am definitely going to be competing."

After Rio and Tokyo, Kimia Yousofi is targetting a third Olympics at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

It is not yet clear whether she will be able to compete for Afghanistan or whether it will be necessary for her to participate as part of the Refugee Olympic Team.

"The AOC understands that Kimia wants to compete at Paris 2024," Carroll said.

"We will support her in this with our member sport Athletics Australia and I have already contacted the IOC for their advice and assistance."

Athletics Australia chief executive Peter Bromley has promised to support Yousofi's ambition for 2024.

"While there is a long road ahead as Kimia and her family adjust to life in Australia, we want to make sure she is well supported to continue her journey as an elite athlete and an advocate for women in sport," Bromley said.

"We welcome Kimia into our community with open arms and we look forward to seeing her thrive in her new home as she looks towards the Paris Olympic Games."