The 1000th Commonwealth Games gold medal for Australia came in netball ©Getty Images

Australian Olympic Committee President Ian Chesterman has hailed the success of the country's athletes at Birmingham 2022 and said it was the start of a "green and gold runway" leading to the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

"Again, we see the power of sport and the great stories of our athletes inspiring our nation," Chesterman said

"It was a privilege to witness the effort and commitment first-hand, and with the Commonwealth Games coming to Victoria in four years time, an exciting part of that journey." added.

On the final weekend, Australia’s netballers beat Jamaica 55-51 to secure the nation's 1000th gold medal at the Games since they began in 1930.

The match was every bit as pulsating as their final defeat to England four years ago at Gold Coast 2018.

In hockey, the men's team set the seal on Australia's Games with a 7-0 final victory over India to ensure a seventh consecutive gold medal.

They men's hockey players have won every gold since the sport was introduced at Kuala Lumpur in 1998, and have not lost a single match since the group phase of that tournament.

On the final weekend of competition, Australia also beat India by nine runs to take the gold medal in the inaugural T20 cricket tournament although the occasion was tinged with controversy, when Tahlia McGrath was permitted to play in the final despite returning a positive test for COVID-19. 

In total, Australia won 178 medals of which 67 were gold, 57 silver and 54 bronze, although there is no official medals table at the Commonwealth Games.

"With so many sports represented in both the Olympic movement and the Commonwealth Games, I am sure we will see many of these athletes at the starting line at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

"We have an exciting green and gold runway leading into Brisbane 2032 but for now, to everyone involved, well done and thank you for shining a light on the very positive contribution sport can make to Australia."