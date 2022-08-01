AOC praises Olympians Lynch and Scoble for work in sports development

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has congratulated the work of Olympians Rachael Lynch and Selina Scoble, whose efforts in sports development have been recognised by the World Olympians Association (WOA).

Lynch, a two-time Olympian in hockey, is to deliver coaching clinics and in-person mentoring for young women across Australia, particularly in rural areas.

Sydney 2000 women's volleyball team member Scoble is creating message bracelets that "promote motivation, inspiration and happiness".

Both are to receive AUD$7,000 (£4,000/$4,900/€4,800) as a Service to Society Grant from the WOA after making an application to the Australian Olympians Association.

AOC President Ian Chesterman said both deserved praise for their approaches to spread Olympic values.

"These grants are designed to encourage Olympians to address social cohesion, environment and sustainability, sport promotion and important issues such as obesity prevention," said Chesterman.

"Rachael and Selina are using their skills and experiences in very different ways and the value of their projects has been identified by the WOA.

"Olympians provide such important role models for young Australians as they look beyond the playing field to make a difference in Australian communities.

"I am sure both Rachael and Selina will inspire and succeed with their respective projects and congratulate them both for their initiative and energy."

They have 12 months to deliver their projects.