WADA awash with nominations for group two of Athlete Council elections

A total of 34 athletes have been nominated for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) group two Athlete Council elections.

In the current phase, there are eight positions available on the 20-member panel with an election due to be held remotely via an online voting platform from August 29 to 31.

The elected candidates are then due to be confirmed by the election scrutineer.

"We are excited by the number of athletes that have expressed interest in becoming members of the Athlete Council," WADA President Witold Bańka said.

"It is clear that athletes are ready to embrace the opportunity for their voices to be heard and their views to be integrated into WADA’s governance and decision-making processes."

Athens 2004 beach volleyball gold medallist Emanuel Rego is a highlight of the candidates.

The 49-year-old Brazilian, who also won silver at London 2012 and a Beijing 2008 bronze, was a member of WADA's Athletes' Commission from 2013 to 2015.

He was also President of the Brazilian Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission from 2013 to 2017.

Beijing 2022 figure skating runner up Evan Bates of the United States and compatriot Christopher Mazdzer, a Pyeongchang 2018 silver medal-winning luger, are also vying for a place on the council.

Another Brazilian in Rodolpho Riskalla, who won equestrian silver at Tokyo 2020, is one of four Para athletes in contention but the only Paralympic medallist.

"We are definitely off to a good start with the elections for the Athlete Council," said WADA Athlete Committee chairman Ben Sandford.

"Athletes need to be at the core of what WADA does and there is a strong drive within the athlete community worldwide to be more involved and improve athlete representation within anti-doping.

"It's great to see so many athletes stepping up wanting to be involved and meet the challenge."

To be eligible for nomination, athletes had to meet criteria including being an international-level athlete within the last nine years and being from the same sport as the federation nominating them.

The Council is due to be composed of 20 athletes' representatives from three groups.

The first group will see five athletes appointed by the International Olympic Committee's and International Paralympic Committee's Athletes' Commissions.

This group of 34 are vying for the eight spots in group two for those elected by the Athletes' Commissions of International Federations.

Group three sees the final seven athletes, to be selected by an appointment panel, to fill skill and diversity gaps.

A call for interest for group three athletes is due to be announced in early September.