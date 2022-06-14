The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Athlete Committee hosted a meeting yesterday with 60 registrants with the session bringing together athletes and representatives from across the world.

This was held in a hybrid format with some attending online and others in-person in Lausanne, following on from the two-day WADA Symposium.

It reinforced the importance of athlete involvement in clean sport while stressing WADA's commitment to be more athlete-centred.

There was also discussions on WADA governance reforms, the new WADA Athlete Council and recruitment of an athletes' anti-doping ombuds.

WADA President Witold Bańka attended the meeting ©Getty Images

"This athlete session was a great opportunity to engage directly with athletes and athlete representatives from around the world, to respond to their questions, and listen to their views on how to improve the global anti-doping system," said WADA Athlete Committee chair Ben Sandford.

"It was also a chance to update them on matters that affect them most and listen to their feedback.

"There were many constructive discussions and I think everyone came away with plenty to think about.

"On behalf of WADA's Athlete Committee, I would like to thank those athletes and representatives who took the time to join us, either in person or virtually.

"Now more than ever, it is important to engage athletes in the area of anti-doping and put them at the centre of WADA's decision-making.

"In the short-term, let’s ensure the success of the election for the Athlete Council positions.

"If you are an athlete and are passionate about improving athlete representation within anti-doping, please contact your International Federation's Athlete Committee to enquire about having them put you forward for election to WADA’s Athlete Council."

WADA President Witold Bańka attended part of the session, while WADA vice-president Yang Yang addressed the meeting in a video message.