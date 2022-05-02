The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has worked with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to launch an online education course for athletes and coaches set to feature at Birmingham 2022.

It is set to run through WADA's Anti-Doping Education and Learning (ADEL) scheme, covering a variety of topics including prohibited substances and methods and recent changes concerning glucocorticoids, information with regards to athletes' whereabouts at the Games, plans for how tests are to be conducted and details on applying for a therapeutic use exemption.

Important dates and details to note will also be provided.

This is set to run alongside the ADEL for Medical Professionals at Major Games open-access course, which was launched jointly with the International Olympic Committee in January 2020.

WADA also plans to send an independent observer team to monitor anti-doping measures in place at Birmingham 2022 as well as an athlete engagement and outreach team.

Amanda Hudson, the director of education at WADA, said the course built on similar initiatives offered before Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.

"Following on from the successful pre-Olympic and Paralympic courses that we delivered last year, we are excited to launch the latest offering on our ADEL platform," Hudson said.

Birmingham is set to host the Commonwealth Games from July 28 until August 8 this year ©Birmingham City Council

"We are confident that athletes and coaches will find the course beneficial as they prepare for this major event.

"It is important to WADA and the Commonwealth Games Federation that investment is made to ensure that those wishing to participate in the Games are educated in advance.

"It is critical now that Governments, Commonwealth Games Associations and all relevant National Sports Federations promote this course and encourage as many athletes and coaches as possible to complete it.

"I would like to thank our colleagues at the Commonwealth Games Federation for collaborating with us on this important initiative."

Dr Peter Harcourt, the co-chair of the CGF's Medical Advisor and Anti-Doping Taskforce, believes the course will help all participants in their preparations for the Games later this year.

"The CGF and the Birmingham 2022 Anti-Doping Taskforce are delighted to collaborate with WADA in the development of this important education resource for all athletes and coaches preparing for Birmingham 2022," Harcourt commented.

"It is the first time that a CGF Anti-Doping Taskforce has introduced pre-Games education.

"We are hoping that the roll-out of this course will ensure that all team members know how to comply with the extensive measures that have been put in place to protect the integrity of the event and to ensure a clean Games."

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.