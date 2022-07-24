The World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) have agreed a partnership with the International Testing Agency (ITA) to deliver a clean sport programme for the International Federation, which has recently become associated with the Olympic Games.

A two-year contract with the ITA will see the organisation oversee anti-doping independently.

It is a crucial move for the WDSF ahead of breaking's debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

All of its anti-doping programme has been handed over as of June.

The ITA will carry out a risk assessment of dance disciplines to doping, helping to plan towards an in-and-out-of-competition testing programme.

It will also hold long-term samples for athletes, allowing re-testing for up to 10 years.

The ITA will take over anti-doping measures for WDSF ©Getty Images

"The WDSF warmly welcomes this new agreement with the ITA, which further bolsters the considerable efforts we have already made in the fight against doping in dance sport, including our ambitious multi-year anti-doping education programme launched last December called Dance Clean," said WDSF President Shawn Tay.

"The partnership with the ITA is a logical and powerful next step, and we look forward to making great strides in this area in the coming years thanks to their expertise, technical knowhow, and professional support."

With interest in keeping anti-doping independent, the WDSF Managing Committee has recommended transferring the oversight of any potential anti-doping cases to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's Anti-Doping Division.

The WDSF Presidium and General Assembly are to finalise these plans at their next meetings as this requires an amendment to WDSF statutes.