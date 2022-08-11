The Georgian National Olympic Committee (GNOC) has held a sports management course and a round of seminars, with assistance from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

GNOC general secretary Emzar Zenaishvili addressed those in attendance at the seminar in a welcome speech, wishing all of them success.

Presentations were held by experts in sports management, covering areas such as marketing management of sports organisations, and strategic management.

There were theoretical and practical exercises involved.

Experts delivered advice on how to excel in sports management ©Getty Images

Director of the programme Rusudan Aftsiauri presented a summary of the topics discussed at the first meeting and an overview of what was to come in future.

The "Managing Olympic Sport Organisations" manual was also published by the GNOC which included theoretical and practical examples of sports organisations in management from around the world.

These sports management courses are to be completed in December with successful graduates receiving diplomas.