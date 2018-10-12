The Georgian National Olympic Committee (GNOC) has presented 14 successful graduates of their 2018 Advanced Sport Management Courses (ASMC) with their diplomas.

An awarding ceremony was held at the Olympic Museum in the country.

The 14 successful graduates represented nine national sport federations and received their International Olympic Committee diplomas in Management of Olympic Sport Organisations.

GNOC vice presidents Elguja Berishvili and Nino Salukvadze presented the diplomas.

The course was conducted between February and June this year and the 14 graduates add to the 140 total participants of 15 sport federations who have already taken part in the ASMC sessions since 2015.

Former Olympic pistol shooting champion Nino Salukvadze is now a vice president of the Georgian National Olympic Committee and helped present the diplomas ©Getty Images

The sessions were overseen by programme director Rusiko Aptsiauri alongside other experienced sports experts.

The GNOC invited qualified professionals to cover the topics and key issues.

The topics included organising an Olympic sport organisation, managing strategically, managing human resources, managing finance, managing marketing and organising a major sporting event.

The graduates had to learn from lectures as well as a text books.

The material presented is taken from Olympic organisations throughout the world and represents a balance of sport management theory and practical examples.