Germany will host taekwondo's European qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The country was awarded the hosting rights during a European Taekwondo Union (ETU) Council meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the World Junior Championships in Bulgarian capital Sofia.

No host city or dates for the event have so far been announced.

Andreas Rahn, the secretary general of the German Taekwondo Union (DTU), gave a presentation at the ETU meeting.

Officials then voted 13-6 in favour of the German bid over a rival candidacy from Israel, which featured a presentation from former athlete Noa Shmida.

DTU President Stefan Klawiter thanked the ETU following the decision.

"This great challenge, which such a large and important tournament entails, must now be mastered with all our might," he said.

ETU President Sakis Pragalos was joined by World Taekwondo counterpart Chungwon Choue, right, for the meeting ©Getty Images

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue was among those to attend the meeting.

Elsewhere, the ETU also approved the qualification pathway for next year's European Games in Poland.

"Today we have set a few important steps to guarantee the leading position ETU has in the world," said ETU President Sakis Pragalos.

"I am very pleased that our Council fully supports the programmes that I have initiated to develop our sport in Europe."