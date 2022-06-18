Talks have been held over the potential future inclusion of taekwondo at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF).

Slavi Binev, a vice-president of the European Taekwondo Union (ETU), was sent to discuss the issue at the European Olympic Committees (EOC) General Assembly last week.

He held meetings with senior EOC officials at the gathering in Skopje in North Macedonia.

Binev also met International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach during his trip, as well as EOC President Spyros Capralos.

"This is the only multi-sport event which is created directly for the best young athletes in Europe," an ETU statement on the EYOF said.

Slavi Binev, left, met with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in Skopje ©ETU

"ETU firmly believes taekwondo should be included on the programme."

The next edition of the Summer EYOF is due to take place in July in Banská Bystrica in Slovakia.

Maribor in Slovenia is scheduled to hold the 2023 event, before the 2025 edition in Brno in the Czech Republic.