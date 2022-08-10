Birmingham 2022 saw BBC streaming records broken ©Getty Images

The BBC's streaming records for the Commonwealth Games were broken during Birmingham 2022, with the event streamed a record 57.1 million times over 11 days.

The figures represent increased engagement in host nation England, plus Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Birmingham 2022 was streamed six times more than Gold Coast 2018, an event that was held in Australia, 10 hours ahead of the British time zone.

Gold Coast 2018 streaming figures stood at 9 million, up from 8.2 million at Glasgow 2014.

Streaming has also improved significantly since Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014.

A total of 28.6 million people watched the Games on BBC television channels.

The highest peak on linear coverage was 6.6 million before the men's 100 metres breaststroke and women's 100m backstroke finals on day three, followed by the Opening Ceremony, which had a peak of 5.2 million viewers.

James Wilby's win in the men's 100m breaststroke was viewed the most on BBC Sport ©Getty Images
Those races were won by England's James Wilby and Australia's Kaylee McKeown, respectively.

A peak of 5.1 million people watched the women's 4x400m relay in athletics, where England crossed the line first but were later disqualified.

Canada, Jamaica and Scotland ultimately made up the podium.

"We are proud to have brought the best of the live action and medal moments to our audiences," said BBC Sport director Barbara Slater.

"In what has been an already unforgettable summer of sport, we are thrilled to achieve a record-breaking Games and to further showcase Birmingham as a dynamic, exciting city with a truly rich heritage."