Weightlifter Emily Campbell, left, and diver Jack Laugher have been named as England's first joint flagbearers ©Team England

Commonwealth Games England has named diver Jack Laugher and weightlifter Emily Campbell as flagbearers for the Opening Ceremony, when they will be the last to enter the Alexander Stadium as the host nation.

Laugher won Olympic gold in the synchronised springboard at Rio 2016 and is set to compete at his fourth Commonwealth Games, with five gold medals already under his belt.

"To carry the flag alongside Emily is a privilege I will remember for the rest of life and to be representing our sport of diving is special," Laugher said.

Laugher has been training over the last few days at the new Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

"It is great to have a brand new facility with everything you need for diving, I cannot wait to compete there, having a home crowd is going to be amazing," Laugher said.

Campbell, who won heavyweight weightlifting silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and her second European title in Tirana last month, is set to return to the Alexander Stadium for the first time since she competed as a hammer thrower before taking up weightlifting.

"I am excited to go see the stadium, I used to compete there, I remember the stands falling apart but it is now absolutely shining brand new," Campbell said.

Campbell is the first weightlifter to carry the England flag since Precious McKenzie did so at the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch.

"It is actually a surreal moment, to be able to lead them out, I said it made my day, I meant it made my Games," Campbell added.

"I cannot wait to get out there and fly the flag as high as I can," Campbell added.

Both flagbearers have featured in a promotional film made by the BBC to promote the Games.

The team is expected to number 429 which would make it largest England has sent to a Commonwealth Games.

The complement includes 60 Para athletes.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday (July 28).