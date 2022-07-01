Simmonds and Holmes to be Sport Relief All Star Games: Birmingham 2022 captains

Britain's Ellie Simmonds and Dame Kelly Holmes are set to lead two teams of celebrities and athletes as they compete in Sport Relief All Star Games: Birmingham 2022 to celebrate the country's hosting of the Commonwealth Games.

The programme is due to be aired on August 8 and will see teams take on five different sports in front of live crowds at the actual venues during the Games.

The action will take place across Lee Valley Velopark for track cycling, Alexander Stadium for athletics, Arena Birmingham for rhythmic gymnastics, Smithfield for basketball 3x3 and the NEC Arena for table tennis.

"I’m so excited to lead the blue team in the All-Star Games and feel really proud to be supporting Sport Relief again," said five-time Paralympic champion swimmer Simmonds.

"I’ve been involved in Sport Relief for years, but I know this is going to be the most fun.

"I can’t wait to get the team into training and make sure we all work really hard to raise as much money as we can… but also win!

"As much as I respect and admire Kelly - she’s such an incredible role model for young athletes - I’ll leave that at the door.

"Winning is all that matters.

"Bring it on!"

“Sports people are very competitive!”. We need to watch these two!



The two team captains for this year's Sport Relief All-Star Games taking place in @Birmingham2022 have been revealed on #BBCMorningLive 🏅



@comicrelief @DameKellysTrust @EllieSimmonds1https://t.co/klrjXYqqkN pic.twitter.com/TnVytGwDt3 — BBC Morning Live (@BBCMorningLive) June 30, 2022

Sport Relief is teaming up with United by 2022 and the Commonwealth Sport Foundation this summer as the Birmingham 2022 official charity partners, to raise money to take on issues including inequality, improving mental health and helping young people.

"I love seeing people getting involved in sport and giving things a go - getting out of their comfort zone and just having fun," said double Olympic champion Holmes.

"This competition is right up my street and it’s a real honour to lead the red team.

"I’ve been a supporter of Sport Relief for such a long time now and know the work they support is completely life changing.

"I hear Ellie is determined for her team to win but I don’t fancy her chances!"

Birmingham 2022 is set to take place from July 28 to August 8, making it the third English city to hold the event after London in 1934, when it was the British Empire Games, and Manchester in 2002.