New Zealand's 20 gold medals was its biggest haul at a Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

New Zealand finished Birmingham 2022 with its record number of Commonwealth Games gold medals.

The team won 20 gold as well as 12 silver and 17 bronze medals for a total of 49, which put them fifth in the overall standings.

It is also the most medals of any colour ever won by New Zealand at an away Games in history.

The country's track cyclists led the way with 13 medals at the Lee Valley VeloPark, made up of eight gold, four silver, and one bronze medal for their most successful campaign ever.

"This has been a truly fantastic Games with brilliant performances across our team," said New Zealand's Chef de Mission Nigel Avery.

"It's always great to win a medal for your country and I'd also like to acknowledge all the athletes who gave it their all and may not have stood on the podium.

New Zealand's track cyclists won 13 out of the country's total 49 medals at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images
"It's a huge honour to wear the fern and our athletes have all done our nation proud."

The team is due to congregate in October to celebrate their success at the New Zealand Olympic Gala Dinner in Auckland, where they will also be joined by more of the country's athletes from the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympic Games.

"This has been an incredible Games for New Zealand," said New Zealand Olympic Committee chief executive Nicki Nicol.

"The athletes have been outstanding on and off the field of play and I thank each one of them.

"I also acknowledge the many people within our National Sporting Organisations, many of them volunteers, as well as the teams at High Performance Sport New Zealand and Sport NZ, who have all played such an important role in getting them here."