The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) is set to conduct a review into the effectiveness of the multi-site model for Athletes' Villages that was used for the first time at Birmingham 2022.

Athletes and officials were spread across three sites instead of one after plans for a sole Athletes' Village in Perry Barr was scrapped due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Birmingham, the University of Warwick and the NEC Hotel Campus were all used to house those participating at the Games.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin claimed that she had received nothing but "positive feedback" about the new approach to housing participants.

But CGF chief executive Katie Sadleir insisted that it was important to carry out a "huge debrief" with the Commonwealth Games Associations (CGA) after the Games to strengthen the model for Victoria 2026 which is set to feature four Athletes' Villages.

"It is definitely going to be the model moving forward as we have made that commitment [for Victoria 2026]," said Sadleir.

"I haven’t had any individual discussions because people have been so focused on on-field performances but it is something we will start now.

"As of next week, I will go into regular meetings with Victoria 2026 so it is time to capture that information and we will go through a formal process with the CGAs and the Chef de Missions to see what we can learn and how we can build on that."

CGF President Dame Louise Martin showed Prince Charles around the Athletes' Village at the University of Birmingham ©Getty Images

Prior to the start of the Commonwealth Games, some team officials had spoken of the difficulties managing athletes across three Athletes' Villages.

But Dame Louise claimed the response to the three-site campus approach had been overwhelmingly positive.

"I have been speaking to the athletes as I have been going around the Villages," said Dame Louise.

"They don’t see them as separate sites as they go in and meet other countries from their sport and people that they are going to be competing with.

"That created that camaraderie so it is almost as if that’s how they would be in a normal Athletes' Village.

"All I have had is positive feedback, I have not had a negative one yet about not being in all the same Village, so I think it’s great."

Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid added: "Athletes are much more accessible to training and competition venues to where they are staying.

"I have been on the ground at the Villages over the past couple of weeks regularly engaging with a number of the teams.

"They are very happy about the facilities that are there and the location in terms of competition venues."

Birmingham 2022 also faced questions from officials within some leading teams over their COVID-19 rules before the Games got underway.

Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid claims the organisers' approach to COVID-19 proved successful ©Getty Images

Among those included New Zealand Chef de Mission Nigel Avery, who expressed concerns over an "unfair" protocol that may allow athletes to compete if they test positive for COVID-19.

Athletes were required to take a polymerase chain reaction test for the virus before travelling to Birmingham and another upon arrival in the English city.

Should they test positive, medical officials carried out a risk assessment to find out whether the infected individual needed to be placed in an isolation hotel.

Reid said he was "very pleased" with how Birmingham 2022 handled COVID-19 cases and avoided large outbreaks.

"The focus was very much about making sure that athletes' were tested pre-departure and at the welcome centre," said Reid.

"That all ran very well.

"All the athletes came in during a concentrated two or three-day period so it was a lot of work for the team to do but the feedback was generally positive.

"The case numbers and overall percentages were two or three per cent with certain days much lower than we perhaps might have anticipated running this isolation hotel.

"The vast majority of athletes were fit, healthy and able to compete at their optimum performance so we did very well in that and it was all down to a lot of planning and work from the federations."