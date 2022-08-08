Australia topped the medals table at Birmingham 2022 with 67 gold medals ©Getty Images

Australia have topped the Commonwealth Games medals table for the 14th time after beating hosts England to first place at Birmingham 2022.

The country finished on 67 gold, 57 silver and 54 bronzes for a total of 178 medals while England's 57 gold, 66 silver, 53 bronzes saw them finish on 176 overall.

Australia were just two golds shy of their haul from Melbourne 2006, while the performance marks the seventh out of eight past Commonwealth Games they have topped the table.

Highlights for the Australians included the netball team regaining the gold medal after they lost it to England at Gold Coast 2018.

The Diamonds got the better of Roses this time in the semi-finals with a commanding 60-51 win before breaking Jamaican hearts in the Sunshine Girls' first final which clinched Australia's 1,000th Commonwealth Games gold.

Swimming was extremely fruitful for the Australians as they picked up 25 gold, 21 silver and 19 bronze medals.

They also won gold in the Commonwealth Games' inaugural T20 cricket tournament after beating India by nine runs.

England's 176 medals was a new record total, beating the Glasgow 2014 overall figure by two.

The women's hockey team won the country's first Commonwealth Games gold medal in the sport after defeating Australia 2-1 in the final.

South Africa dropped from sixth place in Gold Coast 2018 to ninth after finishing with seven gold medals, a drop of six.

Cyprus' gold medal tally fell from eight to two which saw them fall out of the top 10 to 17th place.

A downfall in gymnastics was the main reason for the decrease as they won six in Australia to just one in these Games.

England's team meanwhile won 11 gymnastics golds in rhythmic and artistic disciplines, which put them eighth in the medals table behind Nigeria on 12 and above Wales' five.

Canada finished out the overall top three in the medals table with 26 gold medals.