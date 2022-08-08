Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Dame Louise Martin has described Birmingham 2022 as "bold, buzzing and absolutely brilliant" at the Closing Ceremony here.

Attending her last Commonwealth Games in her capacity as CGF President, with her second term due to expire next year, Dame Louise referenced some of the landmark achievements of Birmingham 2022.

"These Games have been bold, buzzing and absolutely brilliant," the Scottish official said.

"We have seen more Para sport than ever before.

"3x3 basketball and women’s T20 cricket for the very first time.

"We have seen more medals for women than men and we have seen a very special bull that has captured the hearts of the city, the region, and the Commonwealth.

"What a legacy."

Dame Louise also alluded to her comments at the Opening Ceremony 12 days earlier, when she called on athletes to "make the most of this special moment."

She referenced the 97 Commonwealth Games and four world records broken as evidence that athletes had "rose to the challenge", and the achievements of the island of Niue, which won its first Commonwealth Games medal courtesy of Duken Tutakitoa-Williams in the men's heavyweight boxing division.

Birmingham 2022 drew to a close with a spectacular Closing Ceremony at the Alexander Stadium ©Getty Images

"Here in Birmingham, you have all competed with determination and distinction," the CGF President told athletes.

She also addressed the potential legacy of Birmingham 2022, and claimed that the Games could contribute to an improved world.

"As we bring these Games to a close, please remember - this is not the end," Dame Louise said.

"All over this city and region, the banners say 'sport is just the beginning'.

"Every Brummie, every volunteer, every single Commonwealth athlete is helping to write a new chapter in our history.

"The legacy of Birmingham 2022 is now yours for the taking.

"The incredible spirit of these Games will continue through your actions, your pride and your humanity.

"By competing together, by working together, we can and we will take on some of the biggest challenges of our time - and build a better world through sport."

Birmingham 2022 chair John Crabtree earlier addressed the Opening Ceremony, and thanked the CGF for "the gift of the Games" after being selected to replace Durban as host for this edition.

He also praised volunteers, city leaders and his colleagues at the Organising Committee including chief executive Ian Reid.

In his closing remarks, Prince Edward, who is the Earl of Wessex and vice-patron of the CGF, lauded the manner in which Birmingham 2022 was conducted.

CGF vice-patron Prince Edward claimed Birmingham 2022 had "inspired us and hopefully future generations" ©Getty Images

"Every four years, we endeavour to come together to celebrate our Commonwealth through sport," he said.

"Thanks to the manner, style and enthusiasm with which you have competed, officiated, supported, organised and volunteered, you have, once again, brought the spirit and values of the Commonwealth to life.

"You have inspired us and hopefully future generations.

"You have also demonstrated what unites us.

"Thank you, Birmingham."

The Games returned to England for the first time in 20 years after Manchester 2002.

The Closing Ceremony featured a handover to Victoria 2026, with the region set to become the sixth Australian host of the Commonwealth Games.