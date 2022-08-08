Australia have won seven gold medals in a row ©Getty Images

Australia beat India 7-0 to win a seventh consecutive men's hockey title at the Commonwealth Games.

Blake Govers and Nathan Ephraums set them on the way to victory in the first quarter but it was a devastating display in the second which decided the match.

Two goals from Jacob Anderson and another from Tom Wickham made it 5-0 at the halfway point in the match.

The match was effectively over as a contest but Ephraums added a sixth and Flynn Ogilvie made it seven in the final quarter.

"The chances that we created today we were always going to score a few more goals, the guys just created really good shots and they finished off really well," co-captain Eddie Ockenden said.

"The no goals is key, if in finals you are not letting in goals then you are always going to score," added Ockenden, who made his first appearance for the side in 2010.

Flynn Ogilvie scored Australia's seventh goal in the final ©Getty Images
Goalkeeper Andrew Charter, who won gold in both 2014 and 2018, kept a clean sheet but came off in the final moments as Johan Durst took over.

It was Australia's 39th consecutive Commonwealth Games victory - a sequence which stretches back to the 1998 Games in Kuala Lumpur, when Australia lost a group match to South Africa.

The last time that Australia conceded a goal in a Commonwealth Games final was all of 20 years ago at Manchester 2002.

"The pressure is not so much, for us its our opportunity to do the same thing again, it's just exciting to try and carry on so that's how I look at it, " Jake Harvey said.

Earlier England beat South Africa 6-3 in the playoff for bronze.

Each side scored three times in the first quarter before England drew away to a comfortable victory.