Australia's victory in the netball tournament was their 1,000th Commonwealth Games gold medal ©Getty Images

Australia's Chef de Mission Petria Thomas has lauded the country's athletes, coaches and support staff after the nation became the first to win 1,000 gold medals in Commonwealth Games history here.

It reached the landmark after victory for Australia's netball team over Jamaica in the final at the National Exhibition Centre Arena, which followed six earlier gold medals on the 10th day of competition at Birmingham 2022.

Thomas won nine golds at the Games during her swimming career, and congratulated all of Australia's athletes who have triumphed since Hamilton 1930 for helping the country to reach the four-figure mark.

"Australia has a long and proud sporting history, with this 1,000th gold medal cementing our spot at the top of the Commonwealth table," Thomas said.

"On behalf of the whole team, I congratulate the Diamonds in bringing home this significant medal in our amazing history and all those who have stood atop the podium at this year’s Games and all the Games, dating back to Hamilton in 1930.

"It is an honour to lead this team and watch our Aussies shine both on and off the field.

"I am so proud of each and every athlete, coach and our hard working support staff who have contributed to our extraordinary Games record."

Australia Chef de Mission Petria Thomas said she was "proud of each and every athlete, coach and our hard working support staff" ©Commonwealth Games Australia

Commonwealth Games Australia chief executive Craig Phillips had said in the build-up to Birmingham 2022 that the organisation was "fairly confident" of hitting 1,000 gold medals.

Victory in the men's hockey final over India brought Australia's tally up to 1,001 on the final day of the Games.

Australian swimmer Emma McKeon became the most decorated Commonwealth Games athlete of all time in Birmingham, winning six gold medals, one silver and one bronze.

That took her career tally up to 20 medals, 14 of them gold.

Australia have topped the medals table at every Commonwealth Games since Auckland 1990, with the exception of Glasgow 2014 when they finished second to England.

It is due to host the Games for the sixth time in Victoria in 2026.