A World University Sports Federation (FISU) delegation has completed a technical evaluation visit in North Carolina's Triangle Region, which is bidding to host the 2027 Summer World University Games.

The FISU team visited 32 existing venues earmarked as potential competition venues, as well as sites that could stage the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

The Triangle Region boasts North Carolina State University, Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - all renowned sporting and research institutions.

It is home to 19 colleges and universities in all, with a student population of more than 260,000.

The regional bid encompasses the cities of Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and Greensboro.

"What has impressed me is the number of venues that could be available for the Games and the quality of the venues and proximity of the venues," Jing Zhao, summer director for FISU Games who led the inspection team, said.

"And the passion of the people for sport.

"We were impressed by the proximity of the universities but also the university atmosphere with its youth and passion, and the level of international students."

Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill has been suggested for the Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

The North Carolina bid is one of two in the running to stage FISU's flagship event in 2027, going head-to-head with the Chungcheong Megacity region from South Korea.

A FISU technical evaluation visit to Chungcheong Megacity has already taken place.

The US last held a Summer Universiade in 1993 in Buffalo, however Lake Placid is due to hold next year's FISU Winter World University Games.

Gwangju in South Korea was the 2015 host and Daegu put on the 2003 Universiade.

Hill Carrow, chairman and chief executive of the North Carolina Bid Committee, sought to underline the region's existing infrastructure.

"I feel like we’re very sports-capable in terms of major events in this area," Carrow said.

"When it comes to staging the event, I think we’re really well-equipped for that."

FISU's Executive Committee is expected to choose the host at a meeting in Brussels in November.