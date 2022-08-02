An International University Sport Federation (FISU) technical evaluation visit to North Carolina is taking place this week, with the region bidding to stage the 2027 Summer World University Games.

Jing Zhao, summer director for FISU Games, is leading the delegation.

Dan Guerrero, President of the US International University Sports Federation (USIUSF), and Delise O’Meally, secretary general of the USIUSF, are due to join the FISU party for a tour of proposed venues and to review the North Carolina hosting plan.

The North Carolina Bid Committee said the inspection should run from Sunday (July 31) to Sunday (August 7).

It follows a FISU technical evaluation visit to the Chungcheong Megacity area in South Korea in July.

North Carolina's Triangle Region and Chungcheong Megacity are going head-to-head for hosting rights to FISU's flagship event in 2027.

Chapel Hill is among the cities which make up the North Carolina 2027 bid ©Getty Images

The US last held a Summer Universiade in 1993 in Buffalo.

Gwangju in South Korea was the 2015 host and Daegu put on the 2003 Universiade.

North Carolina's Triangle Region boasts North Carolina State University, Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - renowned sporting and research institutions.

The regional bid encompasses the cities of Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and Greensboro.

The region is home to 19 colleges and universities, with a student population of more than 260,000.

FISU's Executive Committee is expected to choose the 2027 FISU Summer World University Games host at a meeting in Brussels in November.