Momentum is gathering behind North Carolina’s bid to host the 2027 Summer World University Games after it was officially accepted as a candidate, along with South Korea’s Chungcheong, it has been claimed.

North Carolina’s bid includes its Triangle and Triad regions, while South Korea’s regional bid includes the cities of Daejeon and Sejong and the provinces of Chungbuk and Chungnam.

The International Sports University Federation (FISU) confirmed last week that both bids had been put through to the next stage

"We are delighted to receive the news that our United States bid, with North Carolina as our host city partner, has made it to the final phase of the competition to land the 2027 Summer World University Games," said Dan Guerrero, President of the United States International University Sports Federation (USIUSF).

"We know we have what it takes to host and stage an outstanding Games, and we look forward to working with the North Carolina Bid Committee in making our case to FISU."

The US has not hosted the Summer Games since Buffalo in 1993.

In contrast South Korea is seeking to stage them for the third time since the turn of the millennium, Daegu having hosted them in 2003 and Gwangju 2015.

"While the Summer Games have not been held in the United States since the 1993 Games in Buffalo, NY, our country currently has strong momentum for the bid," said Delise O’Meally, secretary general of the USIUSF and a member of the FISU Executive Board

"Awareness of the Games and the International University Sport Movement is building rapidly in the US as we are in the final year of preparations for the Winter World University Games to be held in Lake Placid, New York, slated for January of 2023."





North Carolina’s regional bid includes the cities of Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary, and Greensboro.

The region is known worldwide as a university hub with 19 colleges and universities.

Altogether, there are more than 260,000 students attending higher education institutions in the region.

"Needless to say, we are thrilled that we have made it to this stage in the process and that we are representing the United States of America in such an exciting competition for this global event," said Hill Carrow, chairman and chief executive of the North Carolina Bid Committee.

"Kudos to our Bid Committee members and staff, as well as leaders of our universities, venues, cities, counties, national and state sports organisations, and the State of North Carolina for helping us achieve this milestone.

"We look forward to continued work with all our stakeholders to bring the Games back to the United States where we intend to provide a world-class experience to Games participants, guests, and fans."

Following the confirmation of both candidacies, each is being asked to prepare bid dossiers and to host technical visits before August 31.

FISU said evaluation visits are due to take place at both locations between September 1 and 24.

The race is then due to come to a conclusion the following month at a FISU Executive Committee meeting, scheduled for October in Yekaterinburg in Russia, when the host is set to be announced.