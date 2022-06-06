The North Carolina Bid Committee (NCBC), which is in charge of the American state's 2027 Summer World University Games host city application, has unveiled its new motto "Many teams, one dream".

North Carolina's bid was named as a finalist to host the International University Sports Federation (FISU) event alongside Chungcheong in South Korea.

"It was felt that the many different layers of meaning that could be derived from this simple phrase made this the ideal motto for America's bid effort," said Hill Carrow, chairman and chief executive of NCBC.

The NCBC consider the reveal of the motto as excellent timing with "divisiveness rearing its ugly head around the world, a motto that seeks to bring together teams (or races, or countries, or factions within countries, etc.) for a common cause is way more than a tagline – it’s a much-needed strategic plan for our times," read a statement from the organisation.

North Carolina's bid sees five host sub-sites named; Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, and Greensboro.

Raleigh is one of the host cities in North Carolina's bid for the FISU Summer World University Games 2027 ©Getty Images

Together these areas are known as North Carolina's university hub as it includes more than 260,000 students representing 19 institutions.

The United States has hosted one previous FISU Summer World University Games, in Buffalo in 1993, when the event was known as the Summer Universiade.

South Korea has hosted two previous FISU Summer World University Games - at Daegu in 2003 and Gwangju in 2015 - on both occasions the event was known as the Summer Universiade.

The next edition of the FISU Summer World University Games is due to take place from August 12 to 23 next year in Chengdu in China, having been delayed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.