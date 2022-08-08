Umar Kremlev, the President of the International Boxing Association (IBA), has praised the efforts of African nations at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after they won 19 medals.

Kremlev also applauded the work of the referees and judges for delivering a "fair tournament".

Although no African nation won a gold medal, Ghana and Mozambique claimed two silver medals and a bronze each to finish as the highest-ranked Africans on the medals table.

In total, nine African nations claimed silverware with the others being Nigeria, Zambia, Mauritius, South Africa, Tanzania, Botswana and Uganda.

Kremlev noted the IBA had dedicated 2022 to the continent.

"As IBA has declared, the year 2022 is a 'Year of Africa', and I am happy to stress that 19 boxers from nine African countries earned medals at the Commonwealth Games," said Kremlev.

"This is a great success for them, and this is a result of their hard work.

"To make sure the sport is further developing in Africa, many educational programmes are planned to be held this year."

Kremlev also praised the work of the referees and judges at the event, an area that the IBA has to improve on to receive International Olympic Committee recognition again.

IBA President Umar Kremlev has also praised the work of officials at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

The IBA oversaw the boxing tournament at Birmingham 2022, but that relationship is on an "interim basis", says the Commonwealth Games Federation.

"We are happy with the smooth work of our referees and judges who gave their best to deliver a fair tournament," Kremlev added.

"We came to a point when our efforts show the outcome of the work we have been doing.

"We are going to implement much more to make sure IBA is moving forward continuously.

"IBA is constantly developing in its sporting part, and the Commonwealth Games is a perfect testimony of that.

"I appreciate the efforts of IBA and the Birmingham 2022 organisers to make the boxing tournament at the Commonwealth Games a success, and I am grateful for the joint work done.

"I believe athletes enjoyed it as much as spectators.

"I sincerely congratulate the winners on their well-deserved gold medals."

Kremlev added that potential sponsors and partners are showing interest in boxing, as the IBA's financial model has been questioned recently.

An IBA Extraordinary Congress is scheduled to take place next month in Armenia, with Kremlev set to be challenged again for the Presidency by Dutch Boxing Federation President Boris van der Vorst.

Van der Vorst was barred from standing in an election earlier this year, but successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.