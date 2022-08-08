CGF President Dame Louise Martin presented the David Dixon Award to Feng Tianwei ©Getty Images

Triple Birmingham 2022 table tennis gold medallist Feng Tianwei of Singapore has become the latest recipient of the David Dixon Award.

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Dame Louise Martin made the presentation at the Birmingham 2022 Closing Ceremony.

"I am delighted to announce that tonight’s winner is Singapore’s most decorated Commonwealth athlete," Dame Louise said.

"At these Games, not only had she had to live up to expectations but also lead.

"As team captain, she brings experience and stability to younger, up-and-coming athletes.

"She is highly respected by all her fans and peers.

David Dixon Award winner Feng Tianwei, right, was praised for encouraging younger players ©Getty Images
Tianwei won gold in singles, doubles and team events.

She had won her first Commonwealth Games medal at New Delhi 2010 and now has 13, in which nine of them are gold.

The award was inaugurated in 2002 to honour the memory of long-time CGF secretary David Dixon.

It is presented "to the outstanding athlete of the Games based on their sporting performance at the Games, demonstration of fair play and overall contribution to their teams performance".

The first recipient was South African Para swimmer Natalie du Toit.

Feng is the second athlete from Asia to receive it after Indian pistol shooter Samaresh Jung in 2006. 